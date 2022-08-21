Paulo Costa Welcomes Jake Paul To Send Over A Contract

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is open to a boxing match against Jake Paul as his free agency begins following UFC 278.

Costa defeated former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, via a unanimous decision in the UFC 278 co-headliner. He bounced back following the first two losses of his career to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

This was the last fight on Costa’s current UFC contract and it’s uncertain if he’ll immediately re-sign with the promotion. He’s had a tense and at times complicated relationship with the UFC brass and UFC President Dana White due to his recent weight controversy and desire for more compensation.

UFC fighters aren’t allowed to compete in other avenues while they’re under a contract with the promotion, though Costa is now a free man and can now negotiate fights outside of the UFC.

Paulo Costa Open To Boxing Match With Jake Paul

Paul, in reaction to Costa’s three-round war with Rockhold, lambasted the middleweights for their performances. He called them “embarrassing” and implored them to sign off on the dotted line for a fight with him.

“Bruhhhh lol. [Rockhold] vs Paulo is embarrassing. This a glorified street fight. Both ez money,” Paul tweeted.

During his UFC 278 post-fight press conference, Costa was asked about the possibility of facing Paul in the boxing ring now that he’s a free agent.

“If this is the last (fight on my contract), Jake Paul is very welcome to send an offer or contract,” Costa said. “We can do this boxing fight. But I don’t know if he want this. I think he want to fight wrestlers or something like that, I think.”

Paul was supposed to return to the ring on Aug. 6th before two separate fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. got canceled. His last fight came against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December.

Costa seems interested in a boxing match against Paul but isn’t holding out hope based on Paul’s history of opponent choices.

Would you want to watch a boxing match between Jake Paul and Paulo Costa?