Peña Flattered By Nunes’ UFC 277 Strategy, Lobbies For Trilogy

The punishment she absorbed in her rematch with Amanda Nunes has done nothing to dissuade Julianna Peña from seeking a third fight with the Brazilian champion.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” was in attendance at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 59 to support the fighters she coached on Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Nunes.

It ended up being a good night for Peña, as her fighter Juliana Miller defeated Team Nunes’ Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner, while Mohammed Usman knocked out Zac Pauga in a battle between Team Peña heavyweights.

Peña wasn’t far-removed from losing the bantamweight title to Nunes at UFC 277, but the 32-year-old was eager to promote a possible third fight with her rival at UFC Vegas 59’s post-fight show (h/t MMAFighting).

“I’m ready to go round 8 right now,” Peña said. “Like, let’s freaking go. I’m here. Where you at, Amanda?”

Peña: She Doesn’t Touch Me Next Time

After losing her belt in a massive upset at UFC 269, Nunes put on one of the most impressive performances of her career in the second fight with Peña at UFC 277.

The lopsided decision win included a number of knockdowns from Nunes, and Peña was clearly troubled by the Brazilian’s decision to fight southpaw for the duration of the bout.

Despite the issues she had with Nunes’ unexpected choice to switch stances, Peña doesn’t expect “The Lioness” to have the same kind of striking success in a third fight.

“When somebody has entirely revamped and completely switched their entire stance and their entire fighting style because of me? I take that as a compliment. I think if you give me time to get ready for both stances of Amanda, she doesn’t touch me next time.”

Peña had few answers for Nunes’ lead right hook at UFC 277. (Zuffa LLC)

There’s no guarantee that a champion gets an immediate chance to regain their belt after a loss, but Nunes’ rematch with Peña was a no-brainer considering that the Brazilian had already established herself as arguably the greatest female fighter in MMA history.

An immediate rematch for Peña is far from a given, but it seems a likely choice considering the significance of her upset in the first fight and the rivalry between the two. For her part, Peña wants to get a third fight booked as soon as possible.

“I’m just really, really hoping that she heals up and she’s able to get back in there before the end of the year. Because I’ll absolutely be ready for that trilogy fight.”

What do you think of Peña’s comments about preparing for a third fight with Nunes? Should a trilogy fight be the UFC’s next move at women’s bantamweight?