Perry Challenges Londoners: “They Can Come At Me”

BKFC middleweight Mike Perry certainly isn’t concerned about heading into enemy territory to face Michael “Venom” Page this weekend.

After transitioning from MMA competition in the UFC to bare-knuckle boxing, Perry recorded a successful debut under the BKFC banner earlier this year, outpointing Julian Lane at KnuckleMania 2.

“Platinum” is now set for a unique challenge in his sophomore outing, colliding with Bellator welterweight contender Page in the main event of BKFC 27.

And while Perry already has one Londoner to put down in England’s capital, he’s open to scrapping a few more pre-fight…

Perry: I’ll Fight Them On My Walkout

During a recent face-to-face virtual press conference, hosted by The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, Perry and MVP went back and forth on a number of topics ahead of their showdown inside the OVO Wembley Arena on August 20.

When discussing their respective street credentials, Perry joked that Page’s home city is “polite.” When the Bellator standout challenged him to keep the same energy on fight night, the American challenged MVP’s fellow Londoners go for him.

“They’re polite in the streets over there in London, nah,” Perry said before putting his hands up. “That’s me, I get him riled up. I’m here for it, though! Yeah, I’m here for it, though. They can come at me if they want. They can come at me if they want.”

The last US-based fighter to question the London crowd was Jordan Leavitt, who learned the hard way how drunk and riled-up combat sports fans in the city can get. But while “The Monkey King” had promised to “twerk on” them post-win, Perry is threatening slaps pre-fight.

“We gonna fight on the walkout, on the way to fight you. I’mma fight people in the crowd. I’mma slap a couple people before I get in there and get at you,” Perry added.

Do you expect Mike Perry to leave London with a win?