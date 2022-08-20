Perry Channels Inner-Leavitt, Tells Page “I’mma Twerk On You”

It seems like the name of the game is ‘twerk on a Brit in London’ at the moment, and Mike Perry is the latest American to outline that goal for his trip across the pond.

At UFC London last month, there were a host of narratives at play — could Tom Aspinall crack the top five against Curtis Blaydes? Would Molly McCann repeat her spinning success from March? Could Alexander Gustafsson recapture his form of old? What will fans witness, a twerk or a teabag?

One of these things is not like the others.

Now, as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to England’s capital, there are more questions set to be answered in the famous city — will Perry make it two for two under the BKFC banner? How will Michael Page’s striking transfer from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing? Will fans witness a twe… hang on.

Of all the trends synonymous with combat sports and London, twerking was perhaps an unexpected one. But when it comes to “Platinum” Perry, we can always count on the unexpected.

Perry: You Coming To Dance, MVP?

During a recent face-to-face interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, two of combat sports interesting personalities, Page and Perry, discussed their upcoming BKFC collision in each other’s presence.

As expected, it led to some intriguing exchanges, with Page reiterating previous comments about Perry’s dyed hair and the American comparing the Londoner’s head to a “ball sack.”

At one point, Perry noted Page’s patented in and post-fight dance moves, which “Venom” has used to cap off some of his most memorable stoppages in the cage. After insisting that he has moves of his own, Perry promised to bring a specific one out following the knockout he expects to secure inside the OVO Wembley Arena.

“There’s nothing I want more than to get in there and put my hands on that scrotum face over there,” Perry said. “I’mma hit that thing like a speed bag. There’s nothing I want more than to get in there and fight you… You coming to dance? I like to dance, too. I like to bust a move. I’mma twerk on you when I knock your ass out, haha!”

Later in the interview, Perry provided a teaser of what to expect as he stood up and put his backside on camera.

“Kiss it, bro! Kiss that sh*t, I’m coming to knock you out MVP,” Perry said whilst turning and throwing a right hook.

Perhaps a dose of Beyonce over the arena’s PA system may spur Perry into action in London later today.

Stop what you're doing and watch this! The wrong walkout song came on and Mike Perry improvised! 😂



🎶 Halo – Beyonce, the @PlatinumPerry edition 🎶#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/FXmaOUmkdi — #UFC278 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020

While Leavitt’s promise to spur riots in England’s capital with his twerking somewhat backfired, with “The Monkey King” underestimating the drunk and abusive nature of a UK combat sports crowd, it seems unlikely that Perry will be deterred when he makes the walk today.

Who do you think will have their hand raised in the BKFC 27 main event, Mike Perry or Michael Page?