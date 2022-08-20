PFL 9 Results & Highlights: Harrison Dominates Again

PFL reached its semifinals today for PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!
The main event of PFL 9 featured undefeated Women’s Lightweight Kayla Harrison take on Martina Jindrova in the division semifinals. Harrison has dominated her opponents in the 2022 playoffs, with fans wondering if she can be beaten. Jindrova looked to pull off the upset and give Harrison her first loss.
The co-main event featured Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane in the featherweight semifinals. Both competitors are coming into the fight with bad blood, as they wanted to prove who is the better fighter. The winner of Wade vs. Loughnane will face the winner of Bubba Jenkins vs. Ryoji Kudo in the PFL Featherweight Championship.
Below, you can view all the highlights from the main card followed by the quick results!
Simeon Powell def. Joao Paulo Fagundes
Dakota Ditcheva def. Hassna Jaber
Bubba Jenkins def. Ryoji Kudo
Larissa Pacheco def. Helena Kolesnyk
Brendan Loughnane def. Chris Wade
Kayla Harrison def. Martina Jindrova
PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Quick Results
PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Main Card(ESPN+/ESPN, 2 PM ET/11 AM PT)
- Kayla Harrison def. Martina Jindrova via submission: R1, 3:17
- Brendan Loughnane def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Larissa Pacheco def. Helena Kolesnyk via TKO: R1, 2:09
- Bubba Jenkins def. Ryoji Kudo via submission: R1, 1:49
- Dakota Ditcheva def. Hassna Jaber via submission: R1, 0:58
- Simeon Powell def. Joao Paulo Fagundes via TKO: R2, 1:56
PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Preliminary Card(ESPN+,12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT)
- Stuart Austin def. Sofiane Boukichou via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Aleksandr Chizov def. Omar Hussein via submission: R2, 4:12
- Zebenzui Ruiz def. Raphael Uchegbu via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 28-27)
PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Europe Qualifiers
- Marcin Held def. Myles Price via submission: R2, 2:37
- Abraham Bably def. Louie Sutherland via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Magnus Onyeka Iversen def. Tayo Odunjo via TKO: R1, 4:36
- Ali Taleb def. Darius Mafi via submission: R1, 1:58