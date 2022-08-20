PFL 9 Results & Highlights: Harrison Dominates Again

PFL reached its semifinals today for PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!

The main event of PFL 9 featured undefeated Women’s Lightweight Kayla Harrison take on Martina Jindrova in the division semifinals. Harrison has dominated her opponents in the 2022 playoffs, with fans wondering if she can be beaten. Jindrova looked to pull off the upset and give Harrison her first loss.

The co-main event featured Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane in the featherweight semifinals. Both competitors are coming into the fight with bad blood, as they wanted to prove who is the better fighter. The winner of Wade vs. Loughnane will face the winner of Bubba Jenkins vs. Ryoji Kudo in the PFL Featherweight Championship.

Kayla Harrison (Image Credit: PFL MMA)

Below, you can view all the highlights from the main card followed by the quick results!

Simeon Powell def. Joao Paulo Fagundes

Simeon Powell ends the 1st round on top!#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JQPr1dH5lM — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

Dakota Ditcheva def. Hassna Jaber

Dakota Ditcheva gets the job done in her PFL debut!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/MwcNKZUOuC — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

Bubba Jenkins def. Ryoji Kudo

Larissa Pacheco def. Helena Kolesnyk

5⃣ Time, 5⃣ Time, 5⃣ Time, 5⃣ Time, 5⃣ Time



The 1st Round KO Streak continues for Larissa Pacheco!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/vJR8Bxi5Jd — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

Brendan Loughnane def. Chris Wade

Brendan Loughnane Lands a head kick of his own in the 2nd round!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/nuOWZZIgAK — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

Brendan Loughnane continues to walk down Wade in the 3rd round#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/WmGS9Fg7D6 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

Kayla Harrison def. Martina Jindrova

Kayla catches a kick and gets the early takedown!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/bsZVOWdaMz — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2022

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Quick Results

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Main Card(ESPN+/ESPN, 2 PM ET/11 AM PT)

Kayla Harrison def. Martina Jindrova via submission: R1, 3:17

Brendan Loughnane def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Larissa Pacheco def. Helena Kolesnyk via TKO: R1, 2:09

Bubba Jenkins def. Ryoji Kudo via submission: R1, 1:49

Dakota Ditcheva def. Hassna Jaber via submission: R1, 0:58

Simeon Powell def. Joao Paulo Fagundes via TKO: R2, 1:56

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Preliminary Card(ESPN+,12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT)

Stuart Austin def. Sofiane Boukichou via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Aleksandr Chizov def. Omar Hussein via submission: R2, 4:12

Zebenzui Ruiz def. Raphael Uchegbu via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 28-27)

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Europe Qualifiers