PFL 9: 2022 PFL Playoffs Results & Highlights

PFL reaches its semifinals today for PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!

The main event of PFL 9 will have undefeated Women’s Lightweight Kayla Harrison take on Martina Jindrova in the division semifinals. Harrison has dominated her opponents in the 2022 playoffs, with fans wondering if she can be beaten. Jindrova will try to pull off the upset and give Harrison her first loss.

The co-main event will feature Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane in the featherweight semifinals. Both competitors are coming into the fight with bad blood, as they want to prove who is the better fighter. The winner of Wade vs. Loughnane will face the winner of Bubba Jenkins vs. Ryoji Kudo in the PFL Featherweight Championship.

Kayla Harrison (Image Credit: PFL MMA)

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs will take place at the Copperbox Arena in London, England, United Kingdom. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 12:30 PM EST/9:30 AM PST. The main card will also air live on ESPN in the United States.

Below, you can view the entire card and information for tomorrow’s event. Be sure to check back on this page for the full results and any available highlights.

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Main Card(ESPN+/ESPN, 2 PM EST/11 AM PST)

Kayla Harrison (155 lbs.) vs. Martina Jindrova (154 lbs.)- Women’s Lightweight Semifinals Main Event

Chris Wade (145 lbs.) vs. Brendan Loughnane (145 lbs.)- Featherweight Semifinals Co-Main Event

Larissa Pacheco (155 lbs.) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (156 lbs.)- Women’s Lightweight

Ryoji Kudo (145 lbs.) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146 lbs)- Featherweight

Dakota Ditcheva (126 lbs.) vs. Hassna Gaber (125 lbs.)- Women’s Flyweight

Simeon Powell (205 lbs.) vs. Joao Paulo Fagundes (204 lbs.)- Light Heavyweight

PFL 9: 2022 Playoffs Preliminary Card(ESPN+,12:30 PM EST/9:30 AM PST)