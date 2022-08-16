Pimblett Makes His Pick For Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on the highly anticipated UFC lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira and Makhachev will battle for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22. The event marks the UFC’s return to Fight Island and will be capped off by one of the most highly anticipated lightweight title fights in recent memory.

In addition to being one of the most hyped 155lb matchups, the Oliveira/Makhachev fight puts two of the top competitors against one another during their respective primes. Oliveira was stripped of the title after failing to make weight for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje before submitting Gaethje for the No. 1 contender spot.

While Makhachev brings some unique challenges to a fight with Oliveira, Pimblett doesn’t feel it’ll be enough to dethrone the Brazilian star.

Paddy Pimblett Sides With Charles Oliveira To Upend Islam Makhachev

During a recent UFC San Diego guest fighter press conference, Pimblett gave his prediction for Oliveira/Makhachev.

“It’s gonna be a big fight,” Pimblett said of Oliveira vs. Makhachev. “But I think Charles is gonna be too much for him, I think Charles will finish him in [three rounds]. He’s also fought much higher caliber opponents, more dangerous fighters and he’s come through on the other side of them. I just think he has too many tools in his arsenal for Islam to deal with.”

Makhachev earned his long-awaited shot at the UFC lightweight title following recent wins over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker. He was supposed to face Beneil Dariush earlier this year in a potential No. 1 contender matchup before Dariush pulled out with an injury.

Oliveira earned the title with a knockout of Michael Chandler at UFC 262 before defending the belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. Despite not having champion status, he’s widely regarded as the top UFC lightweight.

Pimblett may be on the way to his lightweight title shot in the next couple of years, and he feels that Oliveira will do enough to reclaim the belt and dismantle the red-hot Makhachev.

What is your prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?