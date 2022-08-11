Procházka vs. Teixeira 2 Agreed For UFC 282 On Dec. 10

The Jiří Procházka sweepstakes have come to an end, with Glover Teixeira having a chance to reclaim the light heavyweight strap this December.

UFC 275 played host to one of the greatest fights in UFC history when Jiří Procházka claimed the light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira in an electrifying, back-and-forth bout decided in the closing moments.

With Teixeira up on the judges’ scorecards with less than a minute remaining in the fight, a common takeaway from fans and pundits is that Teixeira let his first title defense slip through his fingers, with the gold being relinquished to the Czech samurai via rear-naked choke.

Image Credit: @UFCEurope on Twitter

Not long after the transition of power, the question being asked was who would be the first title defense for Procházka? There were two leading candidates for this spot. The first was former champion Jan Blachowicz, with the other being the 42-year-old Teixeira in a potential rematch of the June classic.

According to multiple sources and as broken by MMA Fighting, the rematch between Procházka and Teixeira will take place at UFC 282 on December 10, with verbal agreements in place from both fighters.

There is currently no word yet on if this fight has been confirmed as the main event. The event is scheduled to take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At UFC 282, Teixeira will have an opportunity to add a new chapter to his inspirational championship story while simultaneously rewriting the rough, yet classic draft that was his initial encounter with Procházka at UF 275.

