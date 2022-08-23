Rafael Fiziev Has A Question & A Message For Justin Gaethje

Rafael Fiziev is gunning for a fight with Justin Gaethje, and he has a message for the two-time title challenger.

One of the top prospects in the always stacked lightweight division, Fiziev is rising fast on the back of a six fight winning streak. After scoring his second straight knockout against former champion and crafty veteran Rafael Dos Anjos, the Kazakhstani fighter has been calling for a big fight against one of the top contenders in the division, to take a step closer to a title shot.

Rafael Fiziev Is Gunning For Justin Gaethje

After that July win over RDA, Rafael Fiziev has been calling for a shot against the most recent challenger for the lightweight throne, in Justin Gaethje. Now he is tired of waiting around for a response and has decided to push a little bit harder.

Speaking in a recent interview, Fiziev questioned whether Gaethje is brave enough to step into the Octagon with him. Moreover, he challenged the human highlight reel to take the fight with him, because that is where the money is.

“Bro, I don’t why he don’t ask for me. (There is) nobody who can fight with him now. Everyone is busy. Everyone busy. Why he don’t want to fight with me?” Fiziev said. “He fought with everybody in the top 5… Fight with me bro. Hey Justin, if you see this, fight with me bro. I’m your money now.”

It was recently revealed that Justin Gaethje is still dealing with a broken nose from his bout with Charles Oliveira, and is not looking to fight again until the beginning of the year. So time will tell if schedule works for Rafael Fiziev, or if he ends up taking another fight instead.

