Watch: Rahman Jr. Misses Weight For Canceled Fight, Paul Reacts

It appears Hasim Rahman Jr.’s attempt to prove a point to the world about his canceled fight with Jake Paul has backfired in a major way.

Tomorrow night, Hasim Rahman Jr. was scheduled to compete against Jake Paul in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden. Originally, Paul was slated to box Tommy Fury on that same date and venue, but Fury withdrew from the event due to visa issues.

Last week, Rahman Jr. joined Fury in the list of would-be opponents for Paul when the YouTuber pulled the plug on the event after Rahman Jr’s camp reportedly demanded that the fight take place at 215 lbs. instead of the contracted 205 lbs. due to weight-cutting difficulties.

Despite these reports, Rahman Jr. was adamant about making weight Friday to prove that he could have made 205 lbs. for the Paul bout. There’s just one problem. He was off by over one pound. You can view the video below.

Hasim Rahman Jr weighs in for cancelled Jake Paul fight 👇 pic.twitter.com/bt2w1JI5S8 — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 5, 2022

Jake Paul Reacts To Rahman Jr.’s Weight Miss

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani was among those who was swift to recap what just transpired.

“Hasim Rahman Jr. weighed in moments ago in NYC at … 206.6 pounds. Original weight: 200. Then it got bumped to: 205. And then it all fell apart. Rahman wanted to prove a point by still weighing in, though this would have been deemed above the limit if the fight was at 205.”

Jake Paul’s management company Most Valuable Promotions also provided their own timeline of events that led to the cancellation of the fight, as did Rahman Jr. himself.

Some, like Chael Sonnen, have placed the blame squarely on Rahman Jr. for the fiasco, stating that his career is now effectively over. Meanwhile, Michael Bisping blamed Paul, branding him a “coward” for canceling the fight.

As for Paul, seconds after Rahman Jr.’s weight botch, the YouTuber took to Twitter to gloat at the comical turn of events.

HAHAHHAHAHAHA KARMAS A BITCH — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2022 “HAHAHHAHAHAHA KARMAS A BITCH”

What are your thoughts on Hasim Rahman Jr.’s unnecessary weight miss?