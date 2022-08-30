Watch: Stots, Sabatello Nearly Come To Blows During Interview

Bellator bantamweights Raufeon Stots and upcoming opponent Danny Sabatello nearly got the action started months ahead of their fight.

Stots and Sabatello are set to face off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinals at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Stots and Sabatello are two of the most colorful characters in the exciting Bellator bantamweight division. Both dish out their fair share of trash talk and know how to back it up in the Bellator cage.

What began as a relatively innocuous joint interview quickly got heated when Stots and Sabatello’s banter turned physical during a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Remarkably, Helwani was able to separate the two bantamweights and the interview continued without further incident.

Skirmish Breaks Out Between Bellator’s Raufeon Stots, Danny Sabatello

Watch below as all hell breaks loose during Stots and Sabatello’s joint interview.

Stots is the Bellator Interim Bantamweight Champion after defeating Juan Archuleta for the interim belt in the Grand Prix Quarterfinals. This was after Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Sabatello, one of the brashest personalities in Bellator history, has won seven straight fights. This includes tournament wins over Jornel Lugo and Leandro Higo this year.

The Stots/Sabatello-headlined Bellator 289 will also feature the other half of the Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinals with a matchup between Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov.

What is your reaction to the heated joint interview with Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello?