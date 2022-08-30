Report: Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Targeted For Oct. 29

Jake Paul will reportedly take on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29.

News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was reported by YouTuber Keemstar, a close friend of the Paul brothers, on Monday night. An official announcement by Paul and his team regarding his next opponent could come as soon as next week.

Paul had recently teased a big-name opponent for his next boxing fight in October following the cancelation of his bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. If true, Paul will now face another former MMA star after knocking out Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren last year.

Paul had teased a matchup with Silva in July to take place after facing his first professional boxer. After Tommy Fury and Rahman fell out as opponents, it appears that Paul may be taking the leap and facing one of MMA’s greats.

Silva has transitioned full-time to boxing after a legendary run in the UFC. He is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history and holds numerous career records, including the promotion’s longest all-time winning streak.

Silva most recently defeated UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring last September. He holds a 3-1 record with wins over Julio César Chávez Jr. and Julio Cesar De Jesus.

A venue and location for Paul’s return fight have yet to be announced. Those details could come when the opponent, reportedly Silva, is revealed.

