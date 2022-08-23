Report: UFC Eying Stephen Thompson Vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

The UFC is reportedly wanting to book Stephen Thompson against surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov next on a later date.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported the UFC’s targeted matchup during a recent episode of The MMA Hour. Helwani didn’t say whether or not the UFC has formally offered the fight to either Thompson or Rakhmonov.

Thompson has been looking for his next Octagon assignment since a loss to Belal Muhammad last December. He hasn’t fought in 2022 following back-to-back losses to Gilbert Burns and Muhammad last year.

Before his recent losing skid, Thompson earned consecutive wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque to get back in the thick of things at 170lbs. He has yet to get close to deserving a welterweight title shot since his loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 209.

Shavkat Rakhmonov May Get His Wish For A Fight With Stephen Thompson

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports



Rakhmonov called out Thompson earlier this year following his most-recent win over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57. He also called for fights with Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

If the matchup comes to fruition, Thompson will face an enormous challenge in Rakhmonov. He is undefeated in his professional career with a 16-0 record, including UFC wins over Alex Oliveira and Michel Prazeres.

An exact timetable for the fight has yet to be set, but it could potentially be booked by the end of 2022. The winner of Thompson/Rakhmonov would move one step closer to a No. 1 contender spot in the welterweight division.

Would you want to see Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov?