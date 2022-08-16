Robbie Lawler Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Set For UFC 282

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is set to return at UFC 282 against Santiago Ponzinibbio on December 10th.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Lawler/Ponzinibbio.

Lawler will make his return to the Octagon after a tough loss to Bryan Barberena at UFC 276. After a strong start to the fight, Barberena found his footing in the second round to finish Lawler via TKO.

Before that, Lawler earned a third-round TKO victory of his own over the returning Nick Diaz at UFC 266. The win snapped a four-fight losing streak to the likes of Ben Askren and Colby Covington.

Lawler has been signed to the UFC roster since his promotional debut at UFC 37. He then fought in various promotions such as Strikeforce and PRIDE before ultimately re-joining the UFC following the Strikeforce-UFC merger.

Robbie Lawler & Santiago Ponzinibbio Are Two Veterans Looking To Make A Statement

MMA Fighting

Lawler earned the UFC welterweight title over Johny Hendricks at UFC 181 via a split decision before defending the belt over Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit. He has won six career UFC post-fight bonuses.

Lawler will face a tough test against Ponzinibbio, who is also looking to get back on track following back-to-back losses to Michel Pereira and Geoff Neal. The two welterweights were supposed to fight at UFC 245 before Ponzinibbio pulled out with an injury.

Ponzinibbio had won seven straight fights from 2015-2018 before a three-year hiatus from competition. He returned in Jan. 2021 with a first-round knockout loss against Li Jingliang.

UFC 282 is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.

What is your early prediction for Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio?