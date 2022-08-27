Archives: Rousey & Mayweather Debate Who Makes More Money (2015)

On this day seven years ago, we captured what could be best described as a “pissing contest” between “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather is recognized as the highest-earning combat sports athlete of all time. This was the case back in 2015, but Ronda Rousey was the hottest thing going and believed there was one statistical category where she had Mayweather financially defeated.

One month prior to this story, Rousey had trashed Mayweather as she took home two ESPY awards. Weeks later, Mayweather returned fire. And as far as the matter about which of them earned more, even the UFC got involved in the debate!

And although, believe it or not, there was once speculation of what would happen if the two ever fought — which they did in a Streetfighter IV simulation, by the way — the battle between the two would ultimately only be verbal, as found in the following article.

Latest News

Both Rousey and Mayweather made headlines recently about what it would take for them to return to professional combat after retirement. In Rousey’s case, it was one specific potential opponent. As for Mayweather, as was the case in the following article, it was all about the money.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 27, 2015, 3:51 PM]

Headline: Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather Argue Over Who Makes More Money

Author: Matt Boone

Ronda Rousey’s consistent digs at Floyd Mayweather’s history of domestic abuse may not have gotten the boxing pound-for-pound king’s attention in the past, however it appears that Rousey has finally found the subject that strikes a nerve with “Money” Mayweather, that of course being — money.

TMZ Sports caught up with the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion recently, and “Rowdy” Ronda didn’t have to say much to get Mayweather’s attention, the same way — as she explains — that it doesn’t take her nearly as long as Mayweather to earn her millions of dollars in combat sports.

“[Floyd] said ‘You make $300 million a night, then you can give me a call’ … and I actually did the math and given the numbers of my last fight, I’m actually the highest paid UFC fighter and I’m a woman,” said Rousey. “I think I actually make 2-3 times more than he does per second … so when he learns to read and write, he can text me.”

Rousey, alluding to the fact that she wins all of her fights in a matter of seconds, while Mayweather uses all of his 36 scheduled minutes to earn his high-dollar victories, clearly struck a nerve this time, as Mayweather was much quicker to respond to her than he has been in the past.

Through a “TMT” spokesperson, Mayweather fired back at Rousey, writing, “Big bank take little bank. Let’s play and see how much money you got.”

He concluded, “Last time I checked I was #1 on Forbes. She will never be at my status. Keep trying to get publicity.”