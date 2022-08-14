Rory MacDonald Announces Retirement From MMA

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Rory MacDonald is hanging up the gloves following a professional career that spanned nearly two decades.

MacDonald fell to short-notice replacement Dilano Taylor in the 2022 PFL welterweight semifinals on Saturday. He was originally supposed to face Magomed Umalatov before Umalatov had issues acquiring a visa to travel to the UK.

MacDonald got knocked out by Taylor in the first round of their semifinals matchup. He lost four of his last five fights since making the move from Bellator to the PFL last year.

Despite still being in what many feel is his physical prime at 33 years old, MacDonald seems content to call it quits and move on to the next chapter of his life away from fighting.

Rory MacDonald’s Career Featured A Bellator Title And Countless Battles

Following the loss to Taylor, MacDonald announced that he is walking away from MMA via a recent Instagram post.

“My time has come to put the gloves down for good,” MacDonald posted Sunday. “I’m so thankful for this sport and every person I’ve been able to meet along the way. I started this sport as a 14 yr old kid, I still remember my first day and knowing this is what I wanna spend my life doing. the passion for martial arts and becoming a pro mma fighter gave me hope and a way to a better life! and I’m so thankful to god for putting that gym toshido mma in kelowna in my path. it truly changed the direction of my life and saved me!

“What an adventure this career has been, 17 years of professional fighting. it all came and went so fast! so many painful trainings that are etched into my being, traveling to all parts of the planet and meeting so many people.”

MacDonald leaves the fight game as one of the most influential figures in Canadian MMA history. Under the tutelage of UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and legendary coach Firas Zahabi at Tristar Gym, MacDonald earned impressive wins in the UFC, Bellator, and most recently in the PFL.

Following a UFC tenure that featured instant classics against the likes of Robbie Lawler and Demian Maia, MacDonald made the move to Bellator and won the welterweight title over Douglas Lima at Bellator 192. He would go on to compete for the middleweight title and defend his welterweight belt against Neiman Gracie.

MacDonald recently spoke with MMA News about the struggles of fellow UFC veteran and PFL fighter Anthony Pettis. He alluded to his desire to see fans and pundits show compassion when fighters like Pettis appear to potentially be on their way out.

MacDonald accumulated a 23-10-1 record during his career in the cage.

What is your favorite memory from Rory MacDonald’s MMA career?