Rory MacDonald Reveals What’s Next Following MMA Retirement

Rory MacDonald isn’t retiring without a plan of action for what’s next in his personal life and career.

MacDonald recently announced his retirement after an MMA career that took place over 13 years. He most recently lost to Dilano Taylor in the PFL Playoffs and opted to hang up the gloves for good just hours after the fight.

MacDonald made his professional debut back in Oct. 2015 and turned his fighting career into one of the all-time best among Canadian fighters. He earned a Bellator welterweight title and also gave MMA fans one of the greatest fights of all time in his rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 189.

Many fighters, and professional athletes in general, leave their respective sports without a post-career plan. Despite the fear that comes with the unknown, MacDonald seems to have his mind in a great place as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his life.

Rory MacDonald Teases Post-Fighting Career Aspirations

PFL

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, MacDonald opened up about what he wants to pursue after his fighting career.

“Probably go down the real estate road,” MacDonald said. “I’ve been really interested in that, I’ve done a lot of researching and planning. That’s kind of the next step at this point.”

MacDonald was then pressed on whether or not he intends to still be present around MMA.

“As far as a career, I’m probably gonna take a different avenue. I’ll always be a martial artist, so I’ll always be in the gym training. That’s for sure. But as far as being involved in mixed martial arts, I don’t know.”

MacDonald trained out of Tristar Gym in Montreal for the majority of his career under the tutelage of Firas Zahabi and training alongside UFC legend Georges St-Pierre. He is arguably the second-best Canadian-born MMA fighter behind St-Pierre.

MacDonald isn’t the first former or current UFC fighter to hint at diving into the world of real estate. Former UFC lightweight title challenger Al Iaquinta is a renowned real estate agent in New York and announced his retirement from the UFC last year.

MacDonald is hoping for similar success in this next life venture as he had in the cage and he seems fully invested in moving on from fighting.

What is your favorite moment from Rory MacDonald’s career?