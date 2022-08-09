Rose Namajunas Talks Potential Move To FW, Shevchenko Fight



Rose Namajunas plans on packing on the muscle in the off season and can’t rule out a 125-pound move.

Coming off her most recent loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas’ future in the UFC was unclear. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight title multiple times in her career now. However, after this loss, she was not offered an immediate rematch, so the door is open to new opportunities.

Namajunas had planned to take some time away to work on herself, her skills, and get her body healthy following UFC 274.

“Win or lose, going into the last fight, I knew I was going to take some time off,” Namajunas told MMA Fighting. “I knew I was going to at least take the summer off. I’ll say around September, I’ll know exactly what I’ll be doing. I have been training a little bit, but not super consistent. I did have this little shoulder issue that I’ve been trying to rehab, and there was this girl Isis [Verbeek] who just won her Invicta fight that came into town, so I got to train with her a little bit, just some little stuff trying to stay active so I’m not on the couch completely.”

A Move To Flyweight Could Open The Door For A Bout With Valentina Shevchenko

Namajunas has spent the entirety of her UFC career at strawweight. She is one of the most accomplished fighters ever at 115 pounds and there is no doubt that she could receive another title shot in the future.

If a run at 125 pounds is in the cards, a future bout with champion Valentina Shevchenko would be likely. The idea of fighting Shevchenko, who Namajunas considers a friend, is one that would require unique circumstances.



“I love Valentina,” Namajunas explained. “In my opinion, and I always forget that Amanda Nunes is the women’s GOAT of MMA, but Valentina, if she keeps doing what she’s doing, you could make that case [for her] as well. I do consider myself to be Valentina’s friend, so in order for me to do that, we would have to be set up, not for life, but it would have to be for a very good reason for me to even want to step to her.”

Rose Namajunas (Image Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Namajunas plans to take her time with a decision. She wants to wait until September and then she will decide what her move will be going forward. Anytime she wants to focus on maybe taking on some grappling notches to improve her ground game.

How do you think Rose Namajunas would perform at flyweight?