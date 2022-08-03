Royval vs. Askarov Booked For UFC Event On October 15

A crucial flyweight fight towards the top of the division is set to go down on October 15, as Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval look to add their names into the title picture.

At this past weekend’s UFC 277 pay-per-view, the landscape towards the top step of the 125-pound ladder took shape. As well as Brandon Moreno winning interim gold to set up a fourth collision with champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez to move closer to a title shot that he’d previously earned last year prior to an injury.

But another pair of top-five contenders will soon have the opportunity to remind the other elites of their presence. On Wednesday, Royval’s management confirmed that “Raw Dawg” will be sharing the Octagon with Askarov at the UFC event scheduled for October 15.

Royval Looks To Make It 3 In A Row, Askarov Targets Rebound

When these two meet in the center of the cage, they’ll be doing so off the back of different results last time out.

Askarov (14-1-1) has long been touted as a future title challenger in the UFC, especially after extending his unbeaten professional record with victories over Pantoja and Joseph Benavidez. But the Russian fell short of having the chance to run it back with Moreno — whom he fought to a draw against on debut in 2019 — for the interim belt after falling on the wrong side of a split decision against Kai Kara-France at UFC Columbus in March.

Having suffered his first loss inside the Octagon and in professional MMA as a whole, “Bullet” will be looking to rebound in style come October 15 at the expense of the man ranked one place below him in the division.

Royval (14-6), meanwhile, will be looking to continue his momentum having won consecutive outings since back-to-back losses against Moreno and Pantoja. After edging past Rogério Bontorin on the scorecards this past January, the 29-year-old recorded a memorable first-round submission victory over Matt Schnell at UFC 274 in May.

The current fights expected to take place at the UFC event on October 15 are as follows:

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised on October 15, Askar Askarov or Brandon Royval?