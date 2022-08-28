Watch: Salt Papi Steals The Show At KSI Boxing Event

YouTuber turned boxer KSI may have tried to cast a spotlight by fighting two people in one night, but it was TikTok star Salt Papi who ended up stealing the show.

Growing to fame for his comedic imitations of viral Turkish chef Salt Bae, British influencer Salt Papi, real name Busta Breezie has gained himself quite a fandom, amassing nearly four million subscribers on TikTok. However, he decided to put the camera down and his hands up, joining the trend of influencers who decided to take up boxing, competing against Andy Warski in the undercard of KSI’s boxing event.

Salt Papi Has Spicy Hands

As is the case with most of these types of boxing matches, nobody really knew what to expect from Salt Papi vs Andy Warski in terms of the outcome, but expectations were managed regarding the skills of the combatants. However, it was clear from the opening bell that Papi was there to entertain, and he did just that.

At only 29 seconds of the first round, Salt Papi landed a beautiful combination, pairing together some heavy hooks after backing Warski into the corn, knocking him down hard. While Warski somehow managed to make it back to his feet, the referee had seen enough and called the fight.

Salt Papi with a crazy KO on the KSI undercard pic.twitter.com/rA0IXMoQQx — No Nonsense Boxing (@NNBoxing) August 27, 2022 Then, as if this was not spectacular enough, Salt Papi then went on to celebrate in quite a bizarre way after scoring the knockout by rushing the ropes and bouncing off like a pro wrestler. This did not stop when he was waiting to get his hand raised either, as he was seen dancing with excitement next to a dejected Andy Warski.

On a card that was centered around KSI taking on two men in one night, earning a second round knockout over Swarmz to start the card and knocking down Luis Pineda 7 times before stopping him in the third, it is crazy to think that Salt Papi is the one who ended stealing the show. That said, there is no denying the entertainment of watching his fight.

What did you think of this knockout from Salt Papi?