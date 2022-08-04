Sam Alvey Advises Fighters Not To Copy The McGregor Route

A veteran of the sport, Sam Alvey has some advice for future fighters.

Sam Alvey may very well be heading into his last UFC fight. He has been in the organization since 2014 and has had 23 fights under the UFC banner. Now that his contract is ending and resigning seems unlikely, Alvey is passing along some advice to young fighters out there.

Alvey made a name for himself through the eight years of his UFC career. “Smilin’ Sam” as he is called always showed up with a smile on his face. He was the nice guy when others were not and now in the age of trash talking to gain followers and fights, Alvey stands out. He feels that fighters are trying too hard to be the “bad guy” or trash talk like Conor McGregor. He would rather see fighters being themselves.

Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Sam Alvey Calls For Young Fighters To Be Themselves

“They just have to be themselves, or find an aspect of themselves and let that shine everybody. I mean every fighter is different. But at the end of the day, every fighter tries to be the same. And it’s they don’t have to they go out and do their own thing. You know certain fighters have found a way,” Alvey told The AllStar.

“Sean Strickland has found his way he is as far from Conor McGregor as you can get., but man is he memorable. But you look at Conor came in and he’s the highest grossing UFC athlete of all times by a large margin. And he did it by winning fights but by running his mouth, he won fights because he ran his mouth so well. I think so many other fighters have seen that and they’re just trying to copy him. They’re trying to be the next Conor McGregor instead of the next whoever they are.”

There is no doubt that McGregor ushered in a whole new era of trash-talking that many other fighters have tried to emulate. Alvey feels that this charade is not necessary and that showcasing one’s personality should be the way to go.

Alvey takes on Michał Oleksiejczuk this Saturday at UF Vegas 59 in what could be his farewell fight. He knows this and thinks other ventures such as bare-knuckle boxing or WWE could be suitable options.

What is your favorite Sam Alvey moment?