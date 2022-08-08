Sam Alvey Says He Might Need His Jaw Wired Shut After Loss

Smilin’ Sam Alvey might not be smiling for a bit.

The 24 UFC fight veteran, Sam Alvey might have made his last walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. His bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk was the last on his UFC contract and unfortunately for him, he most likely ended his run with the organization on a TKO loss. His parting gift from his eight years with the company is a broken jaw.

Alvey revealed that he suffered a broken jaw in the first round, on the first punch thrown. He is expected to be moving on from the UFC but hopes to pursue other ventures, including a possible run in the WWE. He sent a message to fans following the fight on both Instagram and TikTok.

“I spent a lot of time last night thinking about this and I’ve finally accepted it myself, Alvey explained in a TikTok video h/t BJPenn.com. “I hope y’all forgive me but I’m not the greatest fighter to have ever lived. To tell you (the truth), it hurts saying out loud. Goodness. I was convinced I could beat anybody at anytime. I guess not.

“I would still say there’s not a person on the planet that likes doing this sport more than me. Although at this current moment, I have a broken jaw from the first damn punch he hit me with. Son of a b*tch. I’m likely getting my mouth wired shut. But, I’ve got to tell you, I wouldn’t have picked a different career if I had the opportunity years ago.”

Sam Alvey’s Long & Entertaining UFC Career

Alvey came into the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter 16. His smile quickly became his trademark, and he had a good up-and-down career in the beginning before falling off towards the end. If this is the end of his UFC career, which seems to be a formality, it will come with eight losses and one draw.

It has become a sort of joke in the MMA fan community that despite all the UFC cuts that happen, Alvey always seems to hang on, but that may not be the case this time.

“Well sh-t,” Alvey wrote on Instagram. “I swear I used to be good. I lost a step somewhere but my family got to see me fight live. I’m fine but my pride hurts right now. Love you guys. (Even the haters).”

Where do you think Sam Alvey should land next?