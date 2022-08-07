MMA Twitter Reacts To Oleksiejczuk Extending Alvey’s Streak

A successful middleweight debut for Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 also extended one of the longest winless streaks in UFC history for Sam Alvey.
Already one of the biggest underdogs on the card, Alvey was quickly backed to the fence by “Lord” from the opening moments of the fight.
Oleksiejczuk appeared to have little respect for any strikes that might come back his way before the 27-year-old landed a huge overhand left that flattened Alvey.
No stranger to finding himself in bad positions the last few years, Alvey managed to survive the knockdown and get back to his feet. Oleksiejczuk got right back to work before landing another left hand that put Alvey on his back and forced the ref to step in just under two minutes into the bout.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Oleksiejczuk’s Win
Oleksiejczuk’s win was certainly impressive, but it largely seemed like the expected outcome based on the reaction from the MMA world.
MMA Twitter Roasts Sam Alvey
Although “Lord” picked up his ninth first-round finish, the real stat that people seemed to care about was Alvey extending his current winless run in the UFC to 9 fights.
