MMA Twitter Reacts To Oleksiejczuk Extending Alvey’s Streak

A successful middleweight debut for Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 also extended one of the longest winless streaks in UFC history for Sam Alvey.

Already one of the biggest underdogs on the card, Alvey was quickly backed to the fence by “Lord” from the opening moments of the fight.

Oleksiejczuk appeared to have little respect for any strikes that might come back his way before the 27-year-old landed a huge overhand left that flattened Alvey.

No stranger to finding himself in bad positions the last few years, Alvey managed to survive the knockdown and get back to his feet. Oleksiejczuk got right back to work before landing another left hand that put Alvey on his back and forced the ref to step in just under two minutes into the bout.

Make that NINE finishes in the first round for Oleksiejczuk 😤 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/itJooxnB8f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Oleksiejczuk’s Win

Oleksiejczuk’s win was certainly impressive, but it largely seemed like the expected outcome based on the reaction from the MMA world.

Absolutely brutal beatdown from Michal Oleksiejczuk on Sam Alvey. That was vicious. Give that man 50k too. #UFCVegas59 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 7, 2022

Michael Oleksiejczuk finishes Sam Alvey in the first round. Just brutal punches.



That will bring to an end Alvey's run with the UFC. #UFCVegas59 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 7, 2022

That went as expected as Michal Oleksiejczuk finishes Sam Alvey in the first round after dropping him twice. #UFCVegas59 — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) August 7, 2022

WOW. What a KO and wasted no time! 👊 #UFCVegas59 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022

Oleksiejczuk swarms Alvey with incredible pressure and was throwing absolute fastballs.



He wasn't planning on that fight lasting long and didn't seem to have any respect for Alvey's primary weapon. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 7, 2022

Michal Oleksiejczuk abused Sam Alvey out there. Tough to watch #UFCVegas59 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 7, 2022

MMA Twitter Roasts Sam Alvey

Although “Lord” picked up his ninth first-round finish, the real stat that people seemed to care about was Alvey extending his current winless run in the UFC to 9 fights.

You know, sometimes nine-fight winless streaks can be deceiving… — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 7, 2022

Breaking: Sam Alvey signs 10 fight contract extension with UFC. — Dan (@BestFightPicks) August 7, 2022

Sam Alvey to BKFC — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 7, 2022

Honestly, the fact he survived that first barrage warrants at least four more fights. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 7, 2022

Sam Alvey loses by first-round TKO and his 9-fight UFC winless skid is now the longest in history, breaking out of a tie with B.J. Penn. #UFCVegas59 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 7, 2022

Sam Alvey has received a new 4 fight contract following that ✅ #UFCVegas59 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) August 7, 2022

Sam Alvey now 9 straight fights in the UFC without a win.#UFCVegas59 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 7, 2022

