Sean Brady Would Fight “Insecure” Muhammad Behind 7-Eleven

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady took the expression ‘anywhere, at any time’ to new levels when discussing his Belal Muhammad fight.

Brady will face Muhammad at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. The matchup puts two surging welterweight contenders against one another as they look to fight for position in the welterweight title discussion.

Brady has been looking for a fight since his victory over Michael Chiesa last November. He’s called out the division’s top contenders before Muhammad was the one that ultimately came to fruition for a matchup.

Muhammad and Brady have some recent history, stemming from Muhammad calling him a “clown” after Brady accused him of ducking. Despite Muhammad accumulating a large following due to his fights and his broadcasting career, Brady feels there’s also a lot of disdain thrown in Muhammad’s direction.

Sean Brady Responds To Belal Muhammad’s Jabs On Social Media

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Brady dismissed the notion that Muhammad has a huge fanbase.

“A lot of people tell me that they don’t like Belal,” Brady said. “I have some people come across my social media, but listen… I’m not going to come on here and do what he’s trying to do to me and call me names, say these things. His insecurities are showing. He’s a grown man, you have to go out of your way to call me names? At the end of the day, we’re both fighters and we’re gonna get in there and we’re gonna fight. I know who I am at the end of the day, I don’t have to go talk shit about him to make myself feel better.”

Brady was then asked about the prospect of fighting Muhammad in Abu Dhabi, where the latter will likely get a majority of the crowd’s support.

“I’d fight this motherfucker on the moon if I had to,” Brady replied. “I’d fight him behind a 7-Eleven. It’s going to be a pro-Muhammad crowd, but they’re all going to be cheering me in the end… I’m gonna go out there and show that I’m a superior fighter to him.”

Brady has won 15 fights in a row to begin his professional career, including recent UFC victories over Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and Christian Aguilera. Muhammad has also been on a roll with seven wins in a row against the likes of Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson.

UFC 280 is arguably the biggest card of 2022, and the Brady vs. Muhammad matchup is starting to pick up fan interest ahead of the Oct. 22 event.

What is your prediction for Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad?