Sean Strickland says he’d do nothing different against Alex Pereira inside the Octagon after his knockout loss.

Strickland took on Pereira at UFC 276 on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card. However, things didn’t go Strickland’s way, as he was finished in quick fashion by the ex-GLORY kickboxing star via knockout in the first round.

Pereira’s striking pedigree proved too much for Strickland, as it has for many who have stepped into the Octagon against the Brazilian recently.

Sean Strickland Wouldn’t Change A Thing Against Pereira

Despite the likes of Israel Adesanya warning Strickland about how to approach Pereira in their fight, Strickland says he wouldn’t change a thing about his performance. Speaking to The Schmo, Strickland says he’d still stand and bang with Pereira.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

If he’d change anything at all, it would be keeping his hand up just a little higher to prevent the knockout.

“It sucked, but I’d do nothing different,” Strickland said. “At the end of the day, I said I would stand and bang with anybody. I didn’t say I was going to win. I would do nothing f*cking different besides keep this f*cking hand up.

“I said I would stand and bang with him, and I’ll f*cking stand and bang with him. If I ever fight him again, I’m gonna stand and bang with the big mother f*cker. Except I’m going to have my hand right here (puts hand to face) the whole f*cking time.”

The knockout loss ended a six-fight win streak for Strickland, who is now ranked the No. 7 welterweight in the world following the defeat. He held the number four spot before the fight.

As for Pereira, he is now the frontrunner for a potential title shot at Adesanya next. Pereira owns two victories over Adesanya from their days in GLORY Kickboxing, including a knockout defeat, making for an interesting story leading into a potential clash inside the Octagon.

What do you make of Sean Strickland and his comments about his performance against Pereira? Sound off in the comments!