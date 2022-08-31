Sean Strickland Withdraws From Jared Cannonier Fight After Injury

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland‘s return to the Octagon has been pushed back indefinitely after pulling out of his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Strickland is set to undergo a minor procedure to treat a finger injury he suffered while training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. As Strickland shared on his social media, he suffered the injury in sparring before it later became infected after landing on a sparring partner’s tooth.

Strickland was supposed to face Cannonier at an Oct. 15 UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Both middleweights were looking to make a statement after suffering tough losses at UFC 276 in July.

UFC President Dana White announced the news of Strickland’s withdrawal at the Dana White’s Contender Series post-fight press conference on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, it does [affect the upcoming fight]. He’s out,” White replied when asked if the injury affected Strickland’s availability. “We had matchmaking today and that was when I found out there was something wrong with him. … I think we just scrapped the fight.”

Sean Strickland Suffered Finger Injury That Later Became Infected

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Before falling to Alex Pereira via first-round knockout at UFC 276, Strickland had won six straight fights over the likes of Jack Hermansson and Uriah Hall. He made the move to middleweight after beginning his UFC tenure in the welterweight division.

It’s unclear if Cannonier will remain on the Oct. 15 card or have the fight rescheduled for a later date. Cannonier lost to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya via a unanimous decision at UFC 276.

In terms of a timetable for Strickland’s return, he’ll be sidelined for the next three weeks before resuming training.

Do you want to see Sean Strickland fight Jared Cannonier in his return?