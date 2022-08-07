MMA Twitter Reacts To Spivac’s Dominant TKO Win Over Sakai

Serghei Spivac gave Augusto Sakai very few chances to mount any offense during their heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 59.

“The Polar Bear” made his game plan immediately clear when he took Sakai down with a trip early in the fight. The 27-year-old was able to largely control Sakai for the rest of the round, although the Brazilian did manage to work to his feet in the last minute to try and land some strikes.

Spivac got right back to work when he took Sakai down again about a minute into the second round. Sakai made several efforts to work to his feet but couldn’t do much to escape Spivac’s relentless top pressure.

The control and ground and pound eventually forced Mark Smith to step in late in the second round.

STATEMENT MADE BY THE POLAR BEAR 🐻‍❄️ #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/4Vq5ylPsmC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Spivac’s Performance

Spivac looked as good against Sakai as he has at any point in his UFC career so far, and MMA Twitter reacted accordingly.

One way traffic for Spivac in that one. He has improved a ton.



Sakai protests the stoppage, but Smith could only let it go on for so long with Spivac continuing to rack up damage. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 7, 2022

Complete domination from Serghei Spivac as he finishes Augusto Sakai in the second round #UFCVegas59 — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) August 7, 2022

Spivac is quietly becoming a threat in the heavyweight division. Went 1-2 at the start of his UFC run but is 5-1 since then. Only loss in that stretch was against Tom Aspinall. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) August 7, 2022

Serghei Spivac just dominated Augusto Sakai in every facet of that fight but particularly on the ground where he got the finish.



Good job on referee Mark Smith ending that before Sakai just kept eating punches. #UFCVegas59 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 7, 2022

Fantastic performance by Spivac. He deserves to be in the discussion with Aspinall, Romanov, and Pavlovich (and Tuivasa if you include him in that bunch) #TUF30Finale — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) August 7, 2022

Welcome to the Top 15 Spivac #UFCVegas59 — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) August 7, 2022

Spivak was on point tonight! From boxing to his grappling was pure fire #UFCVegas59 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022

Just an absolutely incredible performance by Serghei Spivac tonight. Looked great. #UFCVegas59 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 7, 2022

Polar Bear with a very dominate win! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

“The Polar Bear” is now on a 2-fight win streak after being stopped by Tom Aspinall last year, and the 27-year-old may have earned himself a Top 15 ranking with this victory.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Vegas 59.