MMA Twitter Reacts To Spivac’s Dominant TKO Win Over Sakai

Serghei Spivac gave Augusto Sakai very few chances to mount any offense during their heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 59.
“The Polar Bear” made his game plan immediately clear when he took Sakai down with a trip early in the fight. The 27-year-old was able to largely control Sakai for the rest of the round, although the Brazilian did manage to work to his feet in the last minute to try and land some strikes.
Spivac got right back to work when he took Sakai down again about a minute into the second round. Sakai made several efforts to work to his feet but couldn’t do much to escape Spivac’s relentless top pressure.
The control and ground and pound eventually forced Mark Smith to step in late in the second round.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Spivac’s Performance
Spivac looked as good against Sakai as he has at any point in his UFC career so far, and MMA Twitter reacted accordingly.
“The Polar Bear” is now on a 2-fight win streak after being stopped by Tom Aspinall last year, and the 27-year-old may have earned himself a Top 15 ranking with this victory.
