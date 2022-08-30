Sonnen Provides Insight Into McMahon’s Sexual Past

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has addressed the recent WWE departure of Vince McMahon, revealing some information about the 77-year-old’s sexual past.

Last month, McMahon’s 40-year tenure at the top of the professional wrestling ladder came to a crashing and unceremonious halt. Rather than a celebratory exit that his contribution to sports entertainment would lend itself to on paper, he relinquished power as a disgraced figure with a cloud of sexual misconduct claims looming large overhead.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

McMahon initially stepped down when it emerged that he’d paid millions to bury a number of allegations from former employees, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that the veteran promoter had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by McMahon.

After sums amounting to over $12 million paid to four more alleged victims emerged, the WWE launched an investigation, with McMahon’s exit confirmed soon after.

Since McMahon’s retirement, a number of figures in the combat sports world have given their take on the man who turned the WWE into a global media giant. The latest to do so was Chael Sonnen, who provided some inside information on the 77-year-old’s past relationships.

Sonnen: ‘McMahon Had Multiple Mistresses At Trump Tower’

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen, a former UFC title challenger in two separate weight classes, discussed what he’d heard about McMahon despite not knowing the now-former WWE head honcho personally.

“The American Gangster” claimed to know 10 individuals with whom McMahon had sexual relations with. Sonnen insisted that all of those particular engagements were consensual and with individuals who were of legal ages.

“I never thought they’d get Vince,” Sonnen said. “And I don’t know Vince McMahon. I know 10 people he’s had sexual relations with, eight of them are women, all of them are consensual and (were) above age.”

Sonnen also detailed how McMahon would visit his multiple “mistresses.” According to the former MMA fighter, the wrestling pioneer would house them within Trump Tower — owned by Donald Trump, who has appeared on WWE television in the past and was the subject of recent revelations, which showed $5 million of McMahon’s $19.6 million in unrecorded company expenses went to the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

The former UFC and Bellator fighter added that once housed in the building, McMahon would be able to visit them all at one location.

“They get X amount of money and they get a home in Trump Tower in New York!” Sonnen stated. “It’s 100% true, he’s got five mistresses living in – the brilliance! He owns the penthouse! So, Vince goes and works this deal, he puts them all in the same building, then he goes and sees them all!” (h/t EssentiallySports)

In the wake of the allegations against him, McMahon appeared during the UFC 276 broadcast, attending the main event following the conclusion of a WWE pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Despite a rocky relationship in the past, and in spite of the sexual misconduct allegations against him, UFC President Dana White stated that he has “nothing but respect” for McMahon following the wrestling veteran’s retirement.

