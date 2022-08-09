Suspect In Murder Of BJJ Legend Leandro Lo Turns Himself In

The accused murderer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Leandro Lo has turned himself in to local authorities in São Paulo, BR following a night on the run.

Police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Lo at a concert in São Paulo this past weekend. News outlet G1 was the first to report the news of Velozo being taken into custody.

According to São Paulo police, Lo was shot to death by Velozo following a physical altercation at a concert. The shooting allegedly stemmed from Velozo grabbing a bottle from Lo’s table and a skirmish immediately ensued.

Lo was taken to a local hospital following the shooting but was pronounced brain dead shortly thereafter. He was 33 years old.

Milena Maldonado

Velozo fled the scene following the incident and a manhunt was quickly enacted by local authorities. Now behind bars, Velozo will serve a mandatory 30-day detention as the investigation unfolds.

Lo’s death resulted in strong reactions from the MMA community, including former UFC veterans Kenny Florian and Josh Thomson. He won eight IBJJF world titles during his career on the mats.

Lo earned wins over the likes of Gordon Ryan, Andre Galvao, and Gilbert Burns during his championship run in Jiu-Jitsu.

