Terrance McKinney Pitches Two UFC Veterans For His Next fight

UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney wants to test himself against a pair of UFC legends following his most recent win at UFC Vegas 59.

McKinney earned another first-round finish against Erick Gonzalez this past weekend at UFC Vegas 59. He bounced back in a big way after losing to Drew Dober on short notice earlier this year.

McKinney has burst onto the scene following wins in three of his first four UFC appearances. His UFC debut came against Matt Frevola at UFC 263 with a record-setting seven-second knockout.

After passing his first few UFC tests, McKinney wants to face stiffer competition, including those who have entered the Octagon exponentially more than most.

Terrance McKinney Speaks With MMA News Following His UFC Vegas 59 Win

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, McKinney expressed his desire to get a significant step up in competition.

“I think it’s time for me to get a veteran,” McKinney said. “They saw how I did against Drew Dober so they know I am ready for that now and they see me picking my shots. I think I showed my growth and I think I’m one or two fights away from being ranked. I got every skillset to hang with anyone in the Top 15.”

McKinney went on to explain why Jim Miller and Bobby Green, who he mentioned during his post-fight press conference, make the most sense for him next.

“Just because their Fight IQ and the way they show what true martial arts is,” McKinney explained. “It’s all about staying consistent and learning as you’re getting older and they continue to learn. That’s why I want to share the cage with them because they don’t be talking crap to people, they’re really about just going out there, putting on a show and I want exciting fights. Those make sense to me.”

Before earning a shot in the UFC, McKinney headlined in LFA and earned back-to-back wins in the promotion over Toninho Gavinho and Michael Irizarry Ortiz. He has emerged as one of the top lightweight prospects in the UFC.

McKinney also called out Paddy Pimblett following his win, but the UFC may opt to wait to match them up once they’re both in the lightweight rankings. For now, McKinney is focused on challenging himself against another top 155lber.

Who do you want Terrance McKinney to fight next?