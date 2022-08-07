Fighters React To Terrance McKinney Submitting Erick Gonzalez

UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney put on a show once again in a first-round submission of Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59.

McKinney and Gonzalez opened up the main card at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. Both lightweights were looking to make a name for themselves and move closer to a spot in the 155lb rankings.

McKinney quickly found a rhythm with his boxing, staggering Gonzalez with his jab from orthodox and also landing through Gonzalez’s guard. After a brief moment on the ground, McKinney got Gonzalez’s back on the feet and sunk in the standing rear-naked choke for the victory.

Watch McKinney get the tap below.

UFC Fighters React To Terrance McKinney’s Latest UFC Finish

Check out what UFC fighters had to say about McKinney’s first-round submission.

McKINNEY is an absolute animal. I see a bright future for him. #UFCVegas59 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022

Well done @twrecks155 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 7, 2022

TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

McKinney has now won three of his first four fights in the UFC, with his lone defeat coming on days’ notice against Drew Dober back in March. Before that, he earned first-round finishes over Matt Frevola and Fares Ziam.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout of Frevola is the fastest in UFC lightweight history and one of the most electric UFC debuts in recent years.

After the win, McKinney called out Paddy Pimblett for his next UFC assignment. As the two lightweights make their way up the UFC ladder, a matchup between the two of them could happen soon.

What are your thoughts on Terrance McKinney’s submission at UFC Vegas 59?