Thiago Santos Releases Positive Statement Following Hill Loss

Thiago Santos has released some hopeful words following his UFC Vegas 59 bout.

On Saturday night a pair of ranked UFC light heavyweights headlines an ESPN+ event. The streaking Jamahal Hill defeated Thiago Santos in the main event by fourth-round TKO. The loss was the second in a row for Santos, but the 38-year-old Brazilian is not hanging his head afterward.

I worked hard and I had a amazing training camp, i let everything there and still wasn't enough, no shame about that, just a bad night in the office, congratulations to Hill. I will be back stronger and better. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/RpP3RpZ3rp — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 8, 2022

“I worked hard and I had a amazing training camp, i let everything there and still wasn’t enough, no shame about that, just a bad night in the office, congratulations to Hill. I will be back stronger and better. Thank you all,” he wrote on Twitter.

Santos has headlined every non-pay-per-view event he has been a part of in the last four years. He is used to five-round fights and has gone the distance several times before. This time he was not able to pull out the win and succumbed to Hill’s strikes.

In 2019, Santos lost a title fight against Jon Jones and since then has gone 1-4. Coming into the fight with Hill, Santos was ranked 6 in the division. Hill was in the number ten spot and will most likely be moving up.

During his recent slide, Santos has been determined to prove to the people that he belongs in the UFC. He has been fighting the best men at 205 pounds for the past few years.

Hill has now called for the champion, Jiří Procházka next. As for Santos, he appears to be determined to continue fighting and is not ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

What do you think is next for Thiago Santos?