Thiago Santos Wants Paulo Costa Fight At UFC 283 In Brazil

Thiago Santos and other Brazilian fighters have felt disrespected by Paulo Costa and Santos wants to be the one to make him pay.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Santos has lost five of his last six fights. He most recently suffered a fourth-round TKO against Jamahal Hill earlier this month and it’s unclear what his next move will be to get back on track.

In his prime, Santos was seen as one of the most dangerous knockout artists in the sport. His knockouts over the likes of Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz were a sight to behold at the time and some believed he could’ve been the one to dethrone Jon Jones.

Costa is never afraid to toe the line when it comes to his social media antics, and his recent attempts at jabbing his fighting colleagues have irked Santos and others.

Thiago Santos Eyes Matchup With Paulo Costa

MMA Fighting

During a recent appearance on Fabricio Werdum’s Nem Me Viu podcast, Santos explained his beef with Costa.

“There was a situation with ‘Borrachinha’ in which I was cutting weight and he and his team got in and started jumping in the cold bathtub, which was next to the hot one I was in, having a party,” Santos said. “They didn’t respect that moment of mine there. He even said later that I’m getting beat up by everyone. Since that’s how it is, why doesn’t he take advantage of it and come hit me too at UFC Rio de Janeiro?” (h/t Sherdog)

Costa most recently defeated former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, at UFC 278. He made the middleweight limit without issues leading up to the fight and seems re-focused after losses to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

Santos fought at middleweight early on in his UFC career, including fights against the likes of Anthony Smith and Jack Hermansson. It’s uncertain if Santos will opt to move back down to 185lbs after his recent struggles at light heavyweight.

UFC 283 is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, BR on Jan 21, 2023. Depending on what Santos decides to do next, a matchup with his fellow countryman Costa may be on the table.

Would you want to see Thiago Santos vs. Paulo Costa?