Tito Ortiz Expresses Interest In Fighting Jake Paul

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has revealed if he’d consider boxing against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has become, arguably, the hottest ticket in boxing. Many notable names have called the younger Paul brother out. Most recently, Paul was scheduled to fight boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden, but both fights fell apart.

However, that doesn’t mean other names aren’t still calling Paul out for a future meeting inside the squared circle.

Tito Ortiz On If He’d Box Jake Paul

Ortiz was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and asked if he would consider boxing Paul. Ortiz confirmed that he’d “love” to box the YouTube star. However, he admits he himself still feels like an amateur in boxing.

“I would love to,” Ortiz said. “That’d be amazing. That would be fun. Once again, I have an 0-1 record, he has a [5-0] record. I still feel like I’m an amateur in boxing. I do a lot in mixed martial arts, but I still feel myself as an amateur but I’m competitive. I’m very competitive.”

Ortiz made his professional boxing debut back in September. He took on fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Unfortunately for Ortiz, Silva knocked him out in devastating fashion in the first round.

As for Paul, he’s still pursuing the sixth fight of his professional boxing career. Paul is undefeated thus far, racking up knockout wins over the likes of ex-mixed martial arts (MMA) champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. In addition to Tito Ortiz, his longtime competitive rival Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell has also expressed interest in fighting Paul before.

