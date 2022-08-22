Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar

Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well.

Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.

Tom Hardy Wins Gold

As it turns out, Tom Hardy is doing more than just training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but he is also competing. Over the weekend, the three-stripe blue belt competed at the REORG 2022 tournament, in both go and no-gi competition, winning gold in both categories.

Actor Tom Hardy competed in a Jiu Jitsu comp today and done very well. Came 1st in his weight category!🥋 pic.twitter.com/fVSmKUg9Iq — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) August 20, 2022

To conclude my Tom Hardy posts of today. He smashed everyone from our gym. Gold in both Gi and No Gi pic.twitter.com/pX9hvbnz9p — Robbie (@RobbiePoirier10) August 20, 2022

While there is no footage of him competing in no-gi, a video was uploaded to YouTube that shows Hardy in one of his matches in the gi.

In this match, Hardy was able to defend a triangle, before moving to knee on belly, threatening a kimura, and transitioning it into an armbar to get the win.

Tom Hardy began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2011, while he was preparing for his role in Warrior, which saw his character enter an MMA tournament and eventually facing off against his estranged brother.

He has continued training in the sport after this role, as well as doing boxing training, which has helped to keep him in shape and prepare him for other movie roles he has taken over the years.

Hardy is not the only celebrity to try on the gi and fall in love, with other notable names to try BJJ are Luke Rockhold’s ex, Demi Lovato, Keanu Reeves, and Ashton Kutcher, among others. However most of these celebrities have not gone through the effort of competing and putting their skills on the line.

What do you think of Tom Hardy’s performance in this tournament?