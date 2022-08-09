Ferguson Announces He’s Joined New Gym After Lengthy Search

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has found a new gym to call home after cutting ties with his longtime team.

Ferguson is looking to get back on track in the UFC following four-straight losses, including most recently to Michael Chandler by knockout at UFC 274. Following the loss to Chandler, Ferguson expressed his desire to find a new team as he embarks on this next chapter of his Octagon tenure.

Ferguson’s issues with his inner circle seemed to begin leading up to his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. After a loss to Gaethje, his then-coach Eddie Bravo claimed that he felt off while in his corner for the fight.

2 1/2 years later, Ferguson appears to have secured a new stomping ground for his training; Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, NM.

Tony Ferguson Announces Move To Jackson-Wink MMA In New Mexico

In a recent Instagram post, Ferguson announced his next MMA move in his signature fashion.

“Road Trippin’” Everybody Was Kunnnnng Fuuuu Fiiiteeeeeing Hah, Hoooauh!!! … Them Tricks We’re Fassst Assssss Lightning!!! Making It Happen Crew,” Ferguson shared.

Before his current losing skid, Ferguson had won 12 in a row over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, and Rafael dos Anjos. He also had four separate fights against all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov canceled due to a variety of circumstances.

Ferguson wants to find stability in his career, and it appears that he’s joined a stable group at Jackson-Wink. Former UFC champions Holly Holm, Jon Jones, and up-and-comers such as Bellator star Aaron Pico have made Jackson-Wink their proud home at various points in their careers.

Ferguson is looking to get back on the winning track and he’s hoping that this breath of fresh air will be enough to lead him in the right direction.

What do you think about Tony Ferguson’s new MMA home?