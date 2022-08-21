Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang Confirmed for UFC 279

Tony Ferguson will make his return to welterweight against Li Jingliang at UFC 279.

The matchup was announced by UFC President Dana White at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference. UFC 279 will take place on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz.

The matchup with Jingliang will be the first time we’ll see Ferguson at 170 pounds in more than a decade. The 38-year-old last fought as a welterweight when he defeated Ramsey Nijem to claim The Ultimate Fighter season 13 title back in 2011.

Ferguson’s move up a weight class comes after he sustained four consecutive losses as a lightweight, having most recently been spectacularly knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May. He had previously been defeated by Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Jingliang, meanwhile, will be looking to get his second win on the trot after his impressive TKO victory over Muslim Salikhov last month, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. The 34-year-old Chinese is however 2-2 in his last four outings, having suffered a rear-naked choke loss to Khamzat Chimaev while also having defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio by KO.

With this latest addition, the fights currently expected to take place at UFC 279 include:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker

Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson or Li Jingliang?