Torres And Pennington Begin OnlyFans To Raise Wedding Money

UFC fighters Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington are officially married.

UFC strawweight Tecia Torres and UFC bantamweight Raquel Pennington have been together for a while now. The couple started dating several years ago and are now ready to take the next step. Torres revealed in a recent Instgram post that they have in fact tied the knot in a small ceremony, but are looking to throw a big bash next year.

“Meet my beautiful Wife!,” The new Mrs. Pennington wrote. “Just call me Mrs. Pennington. We made it official today. I married my greatest love. I can’t wait for these next chapters of life together baby. Te Amo Mucho Mucho.”

The New Mrs. And Mrs. Pennington A Using OnlyFans To Fund Their Dream Wedding

With the dream of having a big wedding next year, the brides have met a problem that many brides meet, finding the funds. To combat the issue, the pair are starting their own OnlyFans account.

“PS: We want the wedding of our dreams come Fall 2023,” she wrote. “You can help us make that dream come true and follow our journey by subscribing to our OFs page… Awaiting approval. Follow our adventures, home life, behind the scenes, more of our personalities, and of course some cute pics.”

Only Fans have become a prominent way for fighters to make some extra money outside of fighting. In some cases, such as Felice Herrig, a fighter can make a solid living on this website alone and may not need to continue fighting.

The Penningtons are hoping to make enough to hold the wedding reception they dream of and will do so by showing fans an in-depth look into their lives. Neither fight was a bout lined up at this time. Both last fought on April 9 at UFC 273.

