MMA Twitter Reacts To Rory MacDonald Announcing Retirement

The MMA community has had a lot to say about the recent retirement of Canadian mixed martial arts legend Rory Macdonald announcing his retirement from competition.

After a strong career in the UFC and Bellator, MacDonald decided to end his career with a run in the PFL, attempting to cash in on their $1 million welterweight tournament prize on two separate occasions. Unfortunately he would fall short on these endeavors, with his last outing seeing “The Red King” get knocked out by Dilano Taylor in the first round at PFL 8, announcing his retirement shortly after.

Community Reacts To Rory MacDonald’s Retirement

Considering the nature of his recent run of fights, it was not entirely surprising that Rory MacDonald chose to retire when he did. Nevertheless, as someone who competed for titles in the UFC, and won them in Bellator, the Canadian had a big impact on the sport, so there were many who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his retirement.

“Rory MacDonald retired from MMA today,” wrote media member Adam Martin on Twitter. “Canadian icon of the sport who had one of the greatest fights of all time against Robbie Lawler. Wish him all the best. Was a contender in the UFC, a champ in Bellator & finished his career in PFL. Maybe 2nd best Canadian fighter behind GSP.”

Rory MacDonald retired from MMA today. Canadian icon of the sport who had one of the greatest fights of all time against Robbie Lawler. Wish him all the best. Was a contender in the UFC, a champ in Bellator & finished his career in PFL. Maybe 2nd best Canadian fighter behind GSP. pic.twitter.com/Q4meLIoDy2 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 14, 2022

“Thank You, Rory MacDonald,” the PFL wrote.

“

“On behalf of PFL, I want to thank The Red King (@rory_macdonald) for demonstrating during his two seasons with @PFLMMA the positive traits we all aspire to … heart, perseverance, seriousness of purpose, hard work, and class,” said PFL founder Donn Davis.

On behalf of PFL, I want to thank The Red King (@rory_macdonald) for demonstrating during his two seasons with @PFLMMA the positive traits we all aspire to … heart, perseverance, seriousness of purpose, hard work, and class. — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) August 14, 2022

“Farewell to Rory MacDonald. One of the top-5 most important figures in Canadian MMA history,” said MMAJunkie’s Mike Born. “Now, let’s get the Robbie Lawler fight from UFC 189 in the Fight Wing of the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class.”

Farewell to Rory MacDonald. One of the top-5 most important figures in Canadian MMA history.



Now, let's get the Robbie Lawler fight from UFC 189 in the Fight Wing of the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class. https://t.co/X5OQ0J2Vn2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 14, 2022

Even fellow Canadian MMA veteran and former UFC fighter Patrick Cote chimed in, writing “Happy retirement to One of The best fighter ever @rory_macdonald”

Happy retirement to One of The best fighter ever @rory_macdonald 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A3WZYOvNIq — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) August 14, 2022

However it was perhaps Canadian MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter that did the most thorough job explaining the importance that MacDonald had in MMA.

“Rory retiring feels like the end of an era for the Golden Age of Canadian mixed martial arts. Looking back at UFC 129, you had GSP headlining a stadium, Hominick making Aldo look human for a round, Rory’s dominant win over Nate Diaz, ten Canadians on the card,” Bronsteter wrote, before adding “And any list of best UFC fighter to never win a belt should include Rory, who was up 39-37 on all cards when he lost to Lawler in R5 in one of the greatest fights in MMA history. Neither fighter was the same after that epic war. Happy Trails to Rory, a great man and warrior.”

And any list of best UFC fighter to never win a belt should include Rory, who was up 39-37 on all cards when he lost to Lawler in R5 in one of the greatest fights in MMA history. Neither fighter was the same after that epic war.



Happy Trails to Rory, a great man and warrior. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 14, 2022 While this was a good time for Rory MacDonald to hang it up, it is hard to deny how impactful his career was for Canadian MMA. It will be sad to see him go, but hopefully he finds success with his next ventures in life.

What was your favorite memory of Rory MacDonald?