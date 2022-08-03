Watch Tyron Woodley’s Romantic Proposal To His Girlfriend

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is off the market.

Love is in the air recently with the world of UFC fighters. Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is the latest fighter to find his forever partner. Woodley and his girlfriend, now fiancée, were engaged this week in front of a castle in Ireland. Woodley announced the happy couple’s engagement with a video on his social media pages.

“I’ve met my match! Found my person,” he wrote. “Snatched this Gem off the market. And put the “Fight of the Night” on her finger!!! I’m Crazy over you Kia. Thankful for you. Grateful God brought you to me. You are my best friend. You are my everything. Let’s show em how it’s done!”

Tyron Woodley Put A Ring On It!

The “Fight of the Night” could refer to the amount Woodley got paid for one of his performance bonuses went to pay for the ring. He received a $50,000 performance bonus six times in his UFC career, and Fight of the Night his last time out in a loss to Vicente Luque.

The engagement took place in front of Dublin Castle. Woodley got down on one knee and shared his love for his fiancée, Kai. She immediately said yes and the couple shared a kiss.

This will be the second marriage for Woodley. He was married to fitness trainer Averi Woodley previously, and the two have four children together.

Although he might be most known as a UFC fighter, recently he made his way over to boxing and lost in two matches to Jake Paul. The 40-year-old is now looking to return to MMA but probably will not return to the UFC. He is entertaining the possibility of other organizations at this time.