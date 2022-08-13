MMA Twitter Reacts To Tyson Nam’s Flawlessly Timed KO Of Osbourne

Tyson Nam shot down Ode Osbourne’s attempt at a flying knee and knocks him into next week early in round 1!

Following two cancelled bouts against Tagir Ulanbekov, Tyson Nam shot down Ode Osbourne from a flying knee attempt with a stiff right hand!

Nam put himself firmly into the green with a stiff right hook to send Osbourne rolling away and finished with one crisp follow-up shot. One of the biggest underdogs on the card at +300, Nam solidified his place in the UFC with a win over the surging Osbourne.

The second back-to-back knockout of UFC San Diego, Nam baited a flying knee from Osbourne. Perfectly reading the typically overwhelming advantage, Nam countered with a stiff right hand 19 months in the making. Glad to be back in the octagon after such a layoff, Nam was emotional in his post fight interview.

Nam Shoots Osbourne Down – Highest Of Highs To Lowest Of Lows

In a bitter twist of irony, this loss mirrored Osbourne’s last loss to Manel Kape, where he was knocked out by a flying knee. This time, Osboune was countered off of his own in a fight he was winning.

With Nam coming back so emphatically from a long layoff, MMA Twitter had some ideas for his next fight:

However, there was no lack of sympathy and pain for Osbourne’s loss. A heavy favorite, he was featured on many parlays. Always a fan favorite for his exciting fights, Osbourne will surely be back soon.

Do you agree that Jeff “El Jefe” Molina should be next for Tyson Nam? If not, who would you rather see him shoot down next? And what about Ode Osbourne? 2-2 in his last four, Osbourne has fallen twice due to flying knees, after being shot down by Nam.

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC San Diego.