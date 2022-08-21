MMA Twitter Reacts To Tyson Pedro’s Quick Finish Of Hunsucker

Tyson Pedro entered his matchup at UFC 278 as a significant favorite, and he needed just over a minute to dispatch Harry Hunsucker.

Kicking off the event’s main card, Hunsucker was making the drop down to light heavyweight after suffering knockout losses in his first two UFC bouts as a heavyweight. Pedro still appeared to have a size advantage, and it wasn’t long before a jab staggered Hunsucker.

The Australian followed up with a front kick to the body that folded the former heavyweight and only required a few punches on the ground to end the bout.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Tyson Pedro’s UFC 278 Win

Reactions to the finish indicated that the result was largely expected, although the action was certainly appreciated after the UFC 278 prelims were fairly lackluster.

Tyson Pedro as expected.



Short jab rocks Hunsucker and the a front kick to the body pretty much ends it. #UFC278 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 21, 2022

Tyson Pedro makes short work of Harry Hunsucker. Made it look easy.



Nice to see Pedro active again after all he's been through with injuries. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 21, 2022

That was brutal 😳 #ufc — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 21, 2022

Tyson Pedro destroys Hunsucker. Easy night of work. #UFC278 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 21, 2022

That was nice 205 got some fire — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 21, 2022

Tyson Pedro is so damn good!! 🔥 #UFC278 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 21, 2022

Tyson fucking Pedro — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 21, 2022

Pedro has now won 2-straight fights via stoppage after the Australian was previously away from the cage for over 3 years.

