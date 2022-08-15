Fight week is upon us, and thus the countdown to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 has officially begun.

At UFC 278, Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will bring their rematch that is seven years in the making to center stage inside Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena. To get the future spectators primed for this welterweight clash, the UFC has released their official countdown video for the event.

In addition to telling the story of the night’s headliners, the production team also gave the world a closer look at the co-main event between former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and his opponent, Paulo “Borrachinha” Costa.

You can also relive the first fight between Usman and Edwards here and see Michael Bisping and BT Sport hype up Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 278 right here.

Below, you can get a preview of what lies in the video, followed by the full Countdown episode and fight card.

“I see this fight playing out similar to the way the first fight played out. In that first fight, 30 seconds more, I would have stopped Leon Edwards. And I see myself stopping Leon Edwards.” – Kamaru Usman

Credit: Zuffa LLC

In the countdown video, we see Kamaru Usman and his head coach Trevor Wittman break down Leon Edwards and, specifically, the first fight between the two welterweights. The ease and poise of the champion heading into this weekend’s big event is quite evident throughout the entire episode.

“I truly feel I belong here. That’s my force right now. ‘You belong here. You have worked hard for it. You deserve it.” – Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

The Countdown episode goes out of its way to ensure that viewers are familiarized with Leon Edwards’ story. They also convey how, in some respects, Edwards’ and Usman’s journeys to this point have run parallel since their initial 2015 bout.

“I am on a different level than Rockhold. He will face a monster.” – Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the Countdown video, we learn that Paulo Costa is still not short on confidence. All in all, the muscle-bound Brazilian lets the world know that he believes he will be too much for Luke Rockhold.

“Paulo Costa, I see him coming forward, I see him getting hurt, I see me taking advantage of that, and then I see myself taking his soul.” – Luke Rockhold

Photo via Instagram @lukerockhold

The Countdown video captures Luke Rockhold’s three-year absence out of competition and the healing that has come with it. Now healthy and refreshed, Rockhold believes no man will erase his path back to UFC gold.

You can check out the full UFC 278 Countdown episode below!

And here is the current lineup for UFC 278. Card, bout order, and start times subject to change.

UFC 278 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event: UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards

Co-Main: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

AoriQileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano

Be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 278!