UFC 278 Performance Bonus Winners

It didn’t appear to be a particularly strong event on paper, but UFC 278 ended up producing some of the best highlights of the year.

The card wasn’t as heavy on finishes as some UFC events have been as of late, and it was the very first fight of the night and final pair of bouts that ended up accounting for the bonuses.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

UFC 278 got out to a fast start with a flyweight contest between Victor Altamirano and Daniel da Silva. With both men looking to pick up their first UFC victory, the Brazilian came out strong and looked like he might finish Altamirano early.

“El Magnifico” managed to survive before turning the tables to finish da Silva with ground and pound, earning his first win in the UFC and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Even if you expected Leon Edwards to upset Kamaru Usman and claim the UFC welterweight title, no one could have predicted how dramatic the result would be.

“Rocky” started out well and became the first fighter to successfully take Usman down in the UFC, but the challenger found himself clearly down on the scorecards with time winding down in the final round.

With less than a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that put Usman flat on his back with no chance of getting back up. The 30-year-old received an extra $50K for his performance, but no doubt that prize will be secondary to the UFC title that he claimed.

Fight Of The Night

Anyone who witnessed UFC 278’s co-main event between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa knew that it was virtually a lock for the evening’s Fight of the Night. While it wasn’t always the most technical bout, both middleweights put on a show for the fans in Salt Lake City.

Rockhold’s ability to persevere even through clear fatigue was particularly impressive, all the more so when he indicated it was his final fight after Costa took a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

The lasting image of this bout will likely be Rockhold rubbing his blood into Costa’s face in the waning seconds of the fight, and both men certainly earned every cent of their $50K bonuses.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners for UFC 278?