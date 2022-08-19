UFC 278 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

UFC 278 is right around the corner, and we’ve got the coverage from tonight’s pre-fight press conference to further build the anticipation!
This weekend, UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main event will feature Kamaru Usman defending his UFC welterweight championship against Leon Edwards, with former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa in the co-main event.
All four of the above men were present at tonight’s pre-fight press conference, as was former featherweight king José Aldo and his opponent this Saturday, Merab Dvalishvili.
MMA News has been right on top of all the UFC 278 coverage this fight week, including our expert staff predictions for the main card, and tonight is no different.
Peep down below to catch the sights and sounds from tonight’s pre-fight press conference.
UFC 278 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights
The Face-Offs
Extended Highlights
UFC 278 Pre-Fight Press Conference Full Replay
Finally, you can view the press conference in its entirety down below!
Be sure to keep it locked right here this weekend for continued coverage of UFC 278, and you can check out the full lineup for the PPV down below!
UFC 278 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)
Main Event: UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards
Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)
A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi
AoriQileng vs. Jay Perrin
Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano