UFC 278 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

UFC 278 is right around the corner, and we’ve got the coverage from tonight’s pre-fight press conference to further build the anticipation!

This weekend, UFC 278 will take place from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main event will feature Kamaru Usman defending his UFC welterweight championship against Leon Edwards, with former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

All four of the above men were present at tonight’s pre-fight press conference, as was former featherweight king José Aldo and his opponent this Saturday, Merab Dvalishvili.

MMA News has been right on top of all the UFC 278 coverage this fight week, including our expert staff predictions for the main card, and tonight is no different.

Peep down below to catch the sights and sounds from tonight’s pre-fight press conference.

UFC 278 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

Sounds like @LukeRockhold is ready for this fight to go to the ground 👀



[ #UFC278 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/hD8HR6leJq ] pic.twitter.com/acktJDzafn — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2022

The Boss with some big praise for the P4P king @Usman84kg 👑



[ #UFC278 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/hD8HR6leJq ] pic.twitter.com/sOwMWsEjak — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2022

The Face-Offs

A legend of the game vs one of the divisions hottest prospects 🔥@JoseAldoJunior vs @MerabDvalishvil



[ #UFC278 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/hD8HR6leJq ] pic.twitter.com/xo7pX6yjoG — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2022

Extended Highlights

UFC 278 Pre-Fight Press Conference Full Replay

Finally, you can view the press conference in its entirety down below!

Be sure to keep it locked right here this weekend for continued coverage of UFC 278, and you can check out the full lineup for the PPV down below!

UFC 278 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event: UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards

Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

AoriQileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano