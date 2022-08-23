UFC Rankings Report: Massive P4P Shakeups Following UFC 278

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 278, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Entering UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was the pound-for-pound king. It seemed he was well on his way to retaining both that title and his welterweight strap when facing Leon Edwards in the night’s main event.

Until suddenly, within the final minute of the contest, Edwards landed what some are calling the greatest head kick KO in UFC history to wrest the welterweight title away from Usman.

After the loss, Usman dropped three spots down to #4 in the pound-for-pound rankings, with new P4P king Alexander Volkanovski now at #1, Israel Adesanya at #2, and Charles Oliveira at #3. Leon Edwards’ epic win also landed him a spot on the list at #6.

The only fighter who did not move at all was Francis Ngannou, who remains at #5. You can see the full P4P 15 below.

Alexander Volkanovski Israel Adesanya Charles Oliveira Kamaru Usman Francis Ngannou Leon Edwards Aljamain Sterling Dustin Poirier Deiveson Figueiredo Jiří Procházka Max Holloway Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Petr Yan Brandon Moreno

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza moves up two spots to #4 ahead of Rose Namajunas (#5) and Zhang Weili (#6), who fell one rung. Additionally, Taila Santos moved up two spots to #12 and Yan Xiaonan dropped to #14.

Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade moves up two spots to #4, with Mackenzie Dern (#5) and Xiaonan Yan (#6) dropping one spot.

Women’s Flyweight: Casey O’Neill (#10) and Maycee Barber (#11) have swapped places in the rankings. Barber has rejected interest in fighting O’Neill due to O’Neill having been ranked beneath her. If these rankings remain unchanged by the time O’Neill is ready to return from ACL surgery, it’s worth keeping an eye on if the two will be paired together after all.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: After his dominant submission victory at UFC 278 over Francisco Figueiredo, Amir Albazi moves up to #10, with Tim Elliott dropping one spot to #11. Additionally, Sumudaerji dropped one spot down to #13.

Bantamweight: After defeating José Aldo at UFC 278, Merab Dvalishvili jumps up three spots to #3. Conversely, José Aldo fell three spots down to #6. Recently, Dvalishvili stated that Aldo revealed to him after their fight that he would be retiring. Keep it dialed in right here on MMANews.com for any potential confirmation of this intel.

Featherweight: Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres appears at #15, and Ilia Topuria moves up one spot to #14.

Lightweight: No changes

Leon Edwards

Welterweight: With Leon Edwards crowned as the new champion, Kamaru Usman is now the #1 contender, with Colby Covington ranked #2. Additionally, Geoff Neal moves up two spots to #6 ahead of Stephen Thompson (#7) and Sean Brady (#8). Lastly, Vicente Luque drops one spot down to #10 behind Jorge Masvidal (#9).

Middleweight: Paulo Costa remains at #6 despite defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. There was one move up, however, as Marvin Vettori was bumped up one spot to #2 to now be tied with Jared Cannonier. The #1 contender remains Robert Whittaker, whom Vettori will be facing on September 3 at UFC Paris.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Following Marcin Tybura’s slim victory over Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278, Tybura moves up one spot to #10, causing Chris Daukaus to fall to #11. Romanov remains at #13 despite the loss.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 278?