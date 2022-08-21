UFC 278 Results & Highlights: Edwards KOs Usman

UFC 278 took place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event saw Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event featured a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
Elsewhere on the main card, José Aldo attempted to earn a fourth-consecutive win against surging bantamweight prospect Merab Dvalishvili.
You can catch all the the UFC 278 highlights and results below!
Early Preliminary Card Highlights
Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Da Silva
Victor Altamirano got it done in the first round with a TKO of Daniel Da Silva in this flyweight bout. Catch the finish below.
Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo
In this flyweight bout, Amir Albazi earned a first-round rear-naked choke win over Francisco Figueiredo. Catch the submission below.
Main Card Highlights
Tyson Pedro def. Harry Hunsucker
Australia’s Tyson Pedro took just over a minute to TKO Harry Hunsucker in this light heavyweight clash. Catch the highlights below.
Lucie Pudilova def. Wu Yanan
Lucie Pudilova earned a dominant TKO victory over Wu Yanan in this women’s bantamweight bout.
Round one saw Pudilova exert her grappling dominance, getting the takedown and attempting an armbar. Then in round two, Pudilova got Yanan down again, took her back and flattened her out, before landing a series of savage elbows that forced the ref to step in. Catch the finish below.
Merab Dvalishvili def. José Aldo
Merab Dvalishvili has now won his last eight after securing a unanimous decision victory over José Aldo in this bantamweight bout.
Round one saw Aldo stuff numerous takedown attempts from Dvalishvili, before the duo engaged in a wild exchange towards the end of the round. In round two, Dvalishvili relentlessly pursued a takedown, but Aldo’s takedown defense held up. Round three saw Dvalishvili continue to push the pace and look for takedowns, with Aldo unable to put out any offense. Catch the highlights below.
Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold
In the co-main event, Paulo Costa got it done by unanimous decision in a gritty, back-and-forth war with Luke Rockhold.
Round one saw Costa land some bombs early on before taking Rockhold down, but the American got back to his feet to land some heavy body kicks. Round two saw Costa and Rockhold go back and forth exchanging brutal strikes, before action was paused for a groin strike by Costa. When the fight resumed, Costa landed some devastating body kicks on a clearly laboring Rockhold.
In a wild, back-and-forth round three, a botched takedown attempt from Rockhold saw Costa take his back, but the American managed to gain top position in the dying moments where he rubbed his bloody face all over Costa’s. And after the result didn’t go his way, Rockhold announced his MMA retirement in his post-fight interview. Catch the highlights below.
Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman
In one of the most sensational upset victories of all time, Leon Edwards earned a last-minute KO of Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title.
Round one saw Edwards remarkably get the takedown and take Usman’s back, before attempting a rear-naked choke. In round two, both fighters had success landing some heavy strikes, with Usman getting the takedown late on.
Round three was a dominant one for Usman, who took Edwards down twice and took his back. Edwards briefly got the better of the grappling exchanges in round four, but Usman responded with a takedown and dominated for the rest of the round.
In round five, Usman continued his grappling dominance and looked to be cruising to victory, but with just over a minute left, Edwards unleashed a perfect headkick to amazingly knock the champ out cold. Catch the highlights below.
UFC 278 Main Card
Main Event – Welterweight Title Bout: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via KO: R5, 4.04
Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Bantamweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvili def. José Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lucie Pudilova def. Wu Yanan via TKO: R2, 4.04
Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO: R1, 1.05
Preliminary Card
Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura def. Alexandr Romanov via majority decision (29-28×2, 28-28)
Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon def. Leonardo Santos via unanimous decision: (30-27×3)
Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana ends in a split draw (29-27, 27-29 28-28)
Welterweight Bout: Ange Loosa def. AJ Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28×2)
Early Preliminary Card
Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via submission: R1, 4.34
Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Flyweight Bout: Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Da Silva via TKO: R1, 3.39