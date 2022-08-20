UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights

UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.

Elsewhere on the main card, José Aldo will attempt to earn a fourth-consecutive win against surging bantamweight prospect Merab Dvalishvili.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here. You can also view our MMA News staff picks for the main card right here and a final preview for tonight’s action here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC 278 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC 278 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Welterweight Title Bout: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

Bantamweight Bout: José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET)

Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin

Flyweight Bout: Daniel Da Silva vs Victor Altamirano