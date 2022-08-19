UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Official Weigh-In Results

We’re one day out from UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as each bout on tomorrow’s lineup becomes official.

That includes the rematch between pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman and his opponent, Leon “Rocky” Edwards. In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold plans to begin his climb back up the middleweight ladder against the muscle-bound boulder that stands in his path by the name of Paulo “Borrachinha” Costa.

Also in action will be the legendary José Aldo, who will be battling rising bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Each of those names were present during yesterday’s pre-fight press conference, which MMA News provided full coverage for. Additionally, we’ve delivered some expert staff picks for the main card as well.

UFC 278 Weigh-In Results

Unfortunately, prior to the weigh-ins, there was already one cancellation, with Shanna Young being unable to compete against Miranda Maverick after being hospitalized while cutting weight.

Outside of that, every single fighter made weight and all other bouts have received the all-clear.

UFC 278 takes place live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below, you can view the full card and viewing information for tomorrow’s event along with the weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com. You can also catch the official UFC 278 weigh-in show here.

Start times, fight card, and bout order subject to change.

UFC 278 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Welterweight Title Bout: Kamaru Usman (170) vs Leon Edwards (170)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa (185.5) vs Luke Rockhold (185.5)

Bantamweight Bout: José Aldo (136) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Wu Yanan (136) vs Lucie Pudilova (135.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs Harry Hunsucker (204.5)

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura (252.5) vs Alexandr Romanov (239.5)

Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson (146) vs Luis Saldana (145.5)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher (170.5) vs Ange Loosa (170.5)

Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi (126) vs Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) vs Jay Perrin (136)

Flyweight Bout: Daniel Da Silva (126) vs Victor Altamirano (125)

Be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 278!