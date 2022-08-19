UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Official Weigh-In Results

We’re one day out from UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as each bout on tomorrow’s lineup becomes official.

That includes the rematch between pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman and his opponent, Leon “Rocky” Edwards. In the co-main event, Luke Rockhold plans to begin his climb back up the middleweight ladder against the muscle-bound boulder that stands in his path by the name of Paulo “Borrachinha” Costa.

Also in action will be the legendary José Aldo, who will be battling rising bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Each of those names were present during yesterday’s pre-fight press conference, which MMA News provided full coverage for. Additionally, we’ve delivered some expert staff picks for the main card as well.

UFC 278 Weigh-In Results

UFC 278 takes place live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below, you can view the full card and viewing information for tomorrow’s event. Be sure to check back on this page for the full official weigh-in results. You can also catch the UFC’s official UFC 278 weigh-in show here.

UFC 278 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event: UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards

Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

AoriQileng vs. Jay Perrin

Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano

